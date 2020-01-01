 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
HEXO Plus Atlantis

by HEXO Plus

About this product

This Sativa-dominant Hybrid All Kush 47 strain, in dried flower format, has a high THC content of over 20%and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of reduced stress, cerebral and increased appetite. Its naturally occurring terpenes create earthy and woody aromas.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higherTHC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.