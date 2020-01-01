Houndstooth
by Tweed
This Sativa-dominant Hybrid All Kush 47 strain, in dried flower format, has a high THC content of over 20%and contain trace amounts of CBD. Users report feelings of reduced stress, cerebral and increased appetite. Its naturally occurring terpenes create earthy and woody aromas.
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.