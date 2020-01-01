 Loading…

HEXO Plus Cold Creek Kush

by HEXO Plus

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity. This strain has earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care throughout cultivation and post-harvest to preserve its terpene-rich trichomes. This flower’s parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, guarantee that this strain will have a strong THC potential. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.

About this brand

HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higherTHC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.

