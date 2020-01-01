 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. HEXO Plus Ghost Train Haze

HEXO Plus Ghost Train Haze

by HEXO Plus

Write a review
HEXO Plus Cannabis Flower HEXO Plus Ghost Train Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense trichome coverage. This strain has sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from terpinolene and complimented by pinene, ocimene and caryophyllene. We take extra care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure terpene health freshness is preserved until purchase. Ghost Train Haze genetics are celebrated for their potency, and every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.

About this brand

HEXO Plus Logo
HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higherTHC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review