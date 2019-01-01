About this product
Sweet and aromatic with a distinct berry finish, Shiskaberry is an indica-dominant hybrid with earthy undertones. Key terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene and pinene. 9 - 18% THC 0 - 1% CBD
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.