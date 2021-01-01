Trainwreck Vape Cartridge
by HEXOWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. The strong THC potency single strain Trainwreck formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Trainwreck cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The ceramic heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 100 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
About this brand
HEXO
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.