Trainwreck Vape Pen
by HEXOWrite a review
About this product
High-quality all-in-one 250 mg vape pen. The strong THC potency single strain Trainwreck formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis, and a native cannabis terpene blend. That’s it. The Trainwreck vape pen is manufactured in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The pen is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, includes a reservoir window and is packaged in a child resistant format. The heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
About this brand
HEXO
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
