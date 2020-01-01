 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Dream - Vape Cartridge

by HEXO medical

Blue Dream - Vape Cartridge

High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. Exclusively plant-derived and clinically tested, the strong THC potency single strain Blue Dream formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis and terpenes. That’s it. No solvents or diluting agents, pesticides, or heavy metals; just the good stuff. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Blue Dream cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for a consistent consumer experience. The food-grade ceramic heating element is engineered to atomize liquid in a precise, fool-proof way and lasts for approximately 150 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.