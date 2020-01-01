Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
High-quality all-in-one 250 mg vape pen. The strong THC potency single strain Blue Dream formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. The Blue Dream vape pen is manufactured in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The pen is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, includes a reservoir window and is packaged in a child resistant format. The heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.