CBD Softgels 10mg
by HEXO medical
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Hexo Softgels are a blend of high quality cannabis extracts and MCT oil. A discreet way to consume a consistent dose of CBD featuring the gold standard of the capsule format. Each Hexo Softgel contains 10 mg CBD. 30 Softgels per bottle. Intended for oral consumption.
About this brand
HEXO medical
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.
