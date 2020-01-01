About this product

High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. Exclusively plant-derived and clinically tested, the strong THC potency single strain Durban formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis and terpenes. That’s it. No solvents or diluent, pesticides, or heavy metals; just the good stuff. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child resistant format, the Durban cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for a consistent consumer experience. The food-grade ceramic heating element is engineered to atomize liquid in a precise, fool-proof way and lasts for approximately 150 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.