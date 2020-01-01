 Loading…

Sativa

Durban Vape Cartridge 0.5g

by HEXO medical

Durban Vape Cartridge 0.5g

by HEXO medical

About this product

High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. Exclusively plant-derived and clinically tested, the strong THC potency single strain Durban formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis and terpenes. That’s it. No solvents or diluent, pesticides, or heavy metals; just the good stuff. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child resistant format, the Durban cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for a consistent consumer experience. The food-grade ceramic heating element is engineered to atomize liquid in a precise, fool-proof way and lasts for approximately 150 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.