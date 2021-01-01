 Loading…

Indica

Northern Berry UP20

by HEXO medical

Northern Berry UP20

About this product

Northern Berry is an indica cross of the classic Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. Expect a loud fruity aroma with spicy notes shining through.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.

About this strain

Northern Berry

Northern Berry
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night's sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

