 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. OS.Joints Sativa

OS.Joints Sativa

by HEXO medical

Write a review
HEXO medical Cannabis Pre-rolls OS.Joints Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

OS.JOINTS Sativa is a 12 pack of sativa dominant pre-rolls with a strong THC potential. The pre-rolls were created with a blend of cannabis and offer busy consumers a convenient way to consume Original Stash on the go. Packaged in a resealable, child-resistant pouch, OS.JOINTS are crafted with the same care and attention as Original Stash dried flower and each pre-roll contains 0.6 g of dried and cured cannabis. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses. Competitively priced to crush the black market. Available in 12x0.6g.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HEXO medical Logo
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.