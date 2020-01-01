 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Trainwreck - Vape Cartridge
Hybrid

Trainwreck - Vape Cartridge

by HEXO medical

Trainwreck - Vape Cartridge

About this product

High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. Exclusively plant-derived and clinically tested, the strong THC potency single strain Trainwreck formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis and terpenes. That’s it. No solvents or diluting agents, pesticides, or heavy metals; just the good stuff. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Trainwreck cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for a consistent consumer experience. The food-grade ceramic heating element is engineered to atomize liquid in a precise, fool-proof way and lasts for approximately 150 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.