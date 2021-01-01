About this product
20-26% THC Lemon Berry from -ness is a well-balanced and fruity sativa-dominant hybrid with high THC. Its terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and camphene imparts a bright and citrusy flavour dotted with vanilla bean and wild blueberries, rounding off with a creamy finish. A descendant of Lemon Thai and Dabney Blue, this indoor-grown strain boasts oversized dark green buds flecked with striking orange pistils. Just gorgeous. Explore your -ness™.
