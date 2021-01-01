 Loading…

-ness Lemon Berry

by -ness

-ness Cannabis Flower -ness Lemon Berry

About this product

20-26% THC Lemon Berry from -ness is a well-balanced and fruity sativa-dominant hybrid with high THC. Its terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and camphene imparts a bright and citrusy flavour dotted with vanilla bean and wild blueberries, rounding off with a creamy finish. A descendant of Lemon Thai and Dabney Blue, this indoor-grown strain boasts oversized dark green buds flecked with striking orange pistils. Just gorgeous. Explore your -ness™.

About this brand

-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.

