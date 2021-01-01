 Loading…

Sativa

Laughing Buddha 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Laughing Buddha 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Laughing Buddha 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Skunky & Lemon Tropical, Citrus & Herb SENSATION Giggling Euphoria Relaxed Friendly Vines WHEN TO USE Daytime

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depressionThe oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.

