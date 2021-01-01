 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. 3x3 Rosin Plates Kit

3x3 Rosin Plates Kit

by Honey River

Write a review
Honey River Dabbing Nails & Attachments 3x3 Rosin Plates Kit

$475.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The perfect size for the personal Smasher. These are capable of pressing up to 8 grams of flowers or 16 grams of hash and sift at one time. Tighten 3 screws to attach this kit to a 6-ton hydraulic press and you are ready to get to work.

About this brand

Honey River Logo
Honey river is a family-owned Rosin plates kit manufacturing business based in Los Angeles,CA. With our help you can get everything you need to start smashing your own rosin safely and affordably.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review