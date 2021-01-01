4x7 Rosin Plates kit
by Honey RiverWrite a review
$650.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These big boys are capable of processing up to 36g of flowers or 72g of hash and sift in 1 smash. A 20 ton hydraulic press needed
About this brand
Honey River
Honey river is a family-owned Rosin plates kit manufacturing business based in Los Angeles,CA. With our help you can get everything you need to start smashing your own rosin safely and affordably.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.