  5. 4x7 Rosin Plates kit

4x7 Rosin Plates kit

by Honey River

Honey River Dabbing Nails & Attachments 4x7 Rosin Plates kit

$650.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

These big boys are capable of processing up to 36g of flowers or 72g of hash and sift in 1 smash. A 20 ton hydraulic press needed

About this brand

Honey River Logo
Honey river is a family-owned Rosin plates kit manufacturing business based in Los Angeles,CA. With our help you can get everything you need to start smashing your own rosin safely and affordably.

