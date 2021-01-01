 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. New Glue Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

New Glue Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by House of Cultivar

Write a review
House of Cultivar Cannabis Pre-rolls New Glue Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this brand

House of Cultivar Logo
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review