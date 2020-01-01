Houndstooth & Soda
by Tweed
Orange peel, clove and cinnamon complement the earthiness of Myrcene in this botanically-sourced sparkling tonic. The tonic base pairs beautifully with the bitterness of cannabis, allowing the myrcene flavour to shine. Each sparkling tonic has 5mg CBD + 5mg THC. Best served over ice, garnished with a wedge of orange.
