  5. 24 Hush-Kush pouches - Retail package

by Hush-Kush

About this product

Choose 24 Hush-Kush pouches for your store. Visit www.hush-kush.com/collections/all and let us know via info@hush-kush.com which one suits you best. Made in Canada and inspired by minimalism & refinement, the Hush-Kush pouches can contain up to 3.5g. of cannabis or several pre-rolled joints. Each carrying case of the Hush-Kush brand is strengthened using the Perma-B technology, consisting of coating the inner surface of each product with a compound of natural ingredients, developed by the company. This technology, unparalleled in the cannabis market, gives the product these durable qualities: Smell Proof Waterproof Washable & Reusable Discreet Malleable & Adjustable Biodegradable Lightweight & Comfortable Dimensions when opened: 6”x6” Dimensions when closed: 2” x 3.5” Product Care: Washable by hand, with cold water and alcool free soap. It feels like a treat every time you open your Hush-Kush pouch.

About this brand

Designed for the environmentally concerned cannabis enthusiast, Hush-Kush integrates aesthetics and discretion into your routine. An experience that stands out for its beeswax-based technology Perma-B, unique in this market. Practical and authentic essentials handmade in Canada.

