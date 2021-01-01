 Loading…

Sunset Blvd.

by Hush-Kush

$16.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Handmade in Canada, the Hush-Kush smell proof bag is a versatile On-the-Go storage, ideal for multiple pre-rolled and half smoked joints. Each pouch is strengthened using our beeswax based Perma-B technology all made with natural ingredients. This unique technology pouch can be opened flat, folded and rolled up to carry flowers or more than 5 pre-rolled at a time. Unparalleled in this market, the Perma-B tech gives the Hush-Kush pouches these durable qualities: - Smell Proof & Waterproof - Biodegradable, Eco-Friendly, Washable & Reusable - Size Customizable & Discreet - Lightweight & Comfortable - Size opened/closed: 6" x 6"/ 2" x 3.5" https://hush-kush.com/pages/hush-kush-101

About this brand

Designed for the environmentally concerned cannabis enthusiast, Hush-Kush integrates aesthetics and discretion into your routine. An experience that stands out for its beeswax-based technology Perma-B, unique in this market. Practical and authentic essentials handmade in Canada.

