A Purple Kush variant, Bayou has a subtle profile of earthy, sweet notes. Noted for its rich violet colour, it offers a spicy, woody aroma with a hint of berry, courtesy of caryophyllene and humulene terpenes. THC % 8-11* CBD % 0-1*
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.