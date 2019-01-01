About this product
A variant of White Widow, Nebula is a balanced indica dominant hybrid with mid-to-high THC. It has citrus notes. The aroma and taste profile owe much to its dominant terpenes, myrcene, limonene, and nerolidol. THC % 10-20* CBD % 0*
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.