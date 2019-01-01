About this product
Pandora is a convenient and ready-to-use, non-activated milled sativa powder ideal for dry vaping. It offers earthy and sweet notes, with myrcene as the dominant terpene. Variants range from Maui Wowie, AK-47 and Kali Mist. THC % 13-19* CBD % 0-1*
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
HEXO medical
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.