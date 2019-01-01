About this product
A variant of Cannatonic, Sierra Flower offers an earthy, spicy and vaguely citrus flavour. This hybrid has a low THC and a mid CBD content. THC % 4-8* CBD % 6-11*
HEXO medical
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.