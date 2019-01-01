 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Sierra

by HEXO medical

A variant of Cannatonic, Sierra Flower offers an earthy, spicy and vaguely citrus flavour. This hybrid has a low THC and a mid CBD content. THC % 4-8* CBD % 6-11*

About this brand

HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.