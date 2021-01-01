 Loading…

Hybrid

Agent Orange by ILGM (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

About this product

Agent Orange is a popular hybrid strain that consists of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. These feminized seeds prefer a temperature between 68 - 80 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal growth. When growing Agent Orange flowers, you can expect THC levels of up to 19%, making it one of the more potent strains. Expect a cerebral high and an uplifting mood when consuming Agent Orange, making it a great day-time strain to boost your mood and give you the energy to tackle the day. This strain has been used to help with depression and anxiety.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

