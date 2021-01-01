About this product

Agent Orange is a popular hybrid strain that consists of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. These feminized seeds prefer a temperature between 68 - 80 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal growth. When growing Agent Orange flowers, you can expect THC levels of up to 19%, making it one of the more potent strains. Expect a cerebral high and an uplifting mood when consuming Agent Orange, making it a great day-time strain to boost your mood and give you the energy to tackle the day. This strain has been used to help with depression and anxiety.