Banana Kush is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid that is fast flowering and provides quick results for cannabis cultivators. This strain contains high levels of THC (27%) and delivers a very happy, uplifting and euphoric cerebral high. You can expect flowers with this strain in as early as 8 weeks. Banana Kush is renowned for its very distinct banana flavor and smell, hence the name and can be used to uplift a low mood, alleviate pain and reduce stress.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
