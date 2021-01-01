 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Banana Kush (fem) seeds
Hybrid

Banana Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Banana Kush (fem) seeds

$99.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Banana Kush is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid that is fast flowering and provides quick results for cannabis cultivators. This strain contains high levels of THC (27%) and delivers a very happy, uplifting and euphoric cerebral high. You can expect flowers with this strain in as early as 8 weeks. Banana Kush is renowned for its very distinct banana flavor and smell, hence the name and can be used to uplift a low mood, alleviate pain and reduce stress.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review