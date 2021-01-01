About this product
Black Widow feminized seeds produce powerful plants fast-flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has super high levels of THC up to 25% and can be grown by everyone from beginners to advanced marijuana cultivators. Black Widow has a strong taste of berry with a strong earthy and woody scent. Expect a relaxed, tranquil and super mellowed out high when consuming this strain. Black Widow has been known to combat fatigue, help with a lack of appetite, alleviate pain and bust stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Black Widow
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Limonene
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
