Hybrid

Black Widow (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Black Widow (fem) seeds

About this product

Black Widow feminized seeds produce powerful plants fast-flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has super high levels of THC up to 25% and can be grown by everyone from beginners to advanced marijuana cultivators. Black Widow has a strong taste of berry with a strong earthy and woody scent. Expect a relaxed, tranquil and super mellowed out high when consuming this strain. Black Widow has been known to combat fatigue, help with a lack of appetite, alleviate pain and bust stress.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Black Widow

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Limonene

Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.

