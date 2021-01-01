About this product
Blackberry Kush is a mostly Indica hybrid (80%) with super high THC levels of up to 20%. You can expect flowers from Blackberry Kush feminized seeds in as little as 8 weeks. This strain has a distinct and unique earthy fragrance and has become a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. You can expect hits of berry and other sweet notes when consuming this strain and it has been used to combat depression, hypertension and alleviate the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. Blackberry Kush can also be consumed as a powerful stress-busting strain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.