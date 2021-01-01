About this product

Blackberry Kush is a mostly Indica hybrid (80%) with super high THC levels of up to 20%. You can expect flowers from Blackberry Kush feminized seeds in as little as 8 weeks. This strain has a distinct and unique earthy fragrance and has become a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. You can expect hits of berry and other sweet notes when consuming this strain and it has been used to combat depression, hypertension and alleviate the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. Blackberry Kush can also be consumed as a powerful stress-busting strain.