Indica

Blue Cheese (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Blue Cheese (fem) seeds

$99.00MSRP

About this product

Blue Cheese is a stinky 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain that’s suitable for indoor and outdoor growth. These feminized seeds are fast-flowering and provide growers with flowers in as little as 8 weeks. This strain is known for its cheesy scent and berry taste, paired with its ability to send users into another world of euphoria, calmness and inner peace. Expect THC levels of up to 19%, despite the high THC content, the strain will send users into a state of bliss without the sleepiness. Blue Cheese can help with pain, muscle spasms and stress.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

