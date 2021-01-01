About this product
Blue Cheese is a stinky 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain that’s suitable for indoor and outdoor growth. These feminized seeds are fast-flowering and provide growers with flowers in as little as 8 weeks. This strain is known for its cheesy scent and berry taste, paired with its ability to send users into another world of euphoria, calmness and inner peace. Expect THC levels of up to 19%, despite the high THC content, the strain will send users into a state of bliss without the sleepiness. Blue Cheese can help with pain, muscle spasms and stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
