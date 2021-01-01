About this product
Blue Haze feminized seeds deliver guaranteed results when grown indoors with the right setting. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid that’s known for its distinctly sweet blueberry and strawberry scent and flavor. You can expect levels of THC up to 20% which provide users with a deeply relaxed high while still allowing day-to-day tasks. The euphoric buzz of this strain provides an energetic kick, allowing consumers to still go about their day. Blue Haze can be consumed to help with reducing anxiety and busting stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Blue Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.
