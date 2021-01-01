 Loading…

Blue Haze (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Blue Haze (fem) seeds

Blue Haze feminized seeds deliver guaranteed results when grown indoors with the right setting. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid that’s known for its distinctly sweet blueberry and strawberry scent and flavor. You can expect levels of THC up to 20% which provide users with a deeply relaxed high while still allowing day-to-day tasks. The euphoric buzz of this strain provides an energetic kick, allowing consumers to still go about their day. Blue Haze can be consumed to help with reducing anxiety and busting stress.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Blue Haze

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

