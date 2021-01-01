 Loading…

  5. Bruce Banner by ILGM (fem) seeds
Bruce Banner by ILGM (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Bruce Banner by ILGM is a marijuana strain that’s as strong as it sounds. The 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid is considered as a fast-flowering strain and shows signs of blooming buds in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect THC levels of up to 25% with this strain, giving the user a euphoric high that leaves them in a blissful state. Bruce Banner has been known to be helpful with the symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. This strain can also be used to alleviate muscle and joint pain.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Bruce Banner

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

