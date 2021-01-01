About this product

Chemdawg is one strain to rule them all and the feminized seeds make this fast-flowering for speedy results. This 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with high levels of THC up to 25%. In as little as 8 weeks, this strain will produce flowers with a pungent diesel aroma. Chemdawg is known for its ability to soothe the mind and relax the body, allowing the user to drift away and forget about the stress of the day. This strain can also help to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression.