About this product
Chemdawg is one strain to rule them all and the feminized seeds make this fast-flowering for speedy results. This 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain produces plants with high levels of THC up to 25%. In as little as 8 weeks, this strain will produce flowers with a pungent diesel aroma. Chemdawg is known for its ability to soothe the mind and relax the body, allowing the user to drift away and forget about the stress of the day. This strain can also help to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Royal Chemdawg
Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.