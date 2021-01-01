 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry Pie (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Cherry Pie (fem) seeds

$109.00MSRP

About this product

Cherry Pie is as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain that can flourish indoors and outdoors. The alluring aroma of Cherry Pie is enough to make your mouth water as soon as you taste the sweet berry and cherry flavor. This strain has been said to “relax the soul”, giving users a deep state of tranquility and euphoria. The cerebral high is enough to combat the effects of depression and help users to bust stress after a hard and long day.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

