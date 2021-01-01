About this product

Fire OG is as hot as it sounds with THC levels of up to 24%. These feminized produce 70% Indica / 30% Sativa hybrid plants that as known for their strong ability to uplift the consumer. This is a strain for advanced marijuana growers and requires some finesse when growing indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect strong notes of earth and lemon with a citrus taste to match. Fire OG has been known to be helpful for depression, reducing stress and helping to minimize muscle and joint pain.