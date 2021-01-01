 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Fire OG (fem) seeds
Hybrid

Fire OG (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Fire OG (fem) seeds

$109.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Fire OG is as hot as it sounds with THC levels of up to 24%. These feminized produce 70% Indica / 30% Sativa hybrid plants that as known for their strong ability to uplift the consumer. This is a strain for advanced marijuana growers and requires some finesse when growing indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect strong notes of earth and lemon with a citrus taste to match. Fire OG has been known to be helpful for depression, reducing stress and helping to minimize muscle and joint pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review