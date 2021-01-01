About this product
Fire OG is as hot as it sounds with THC levels of up to 24%. These feminized produce 70% Indica / 30% Sativa hybrid plants that as known for their strong ability to uplift the consumer. This is a strain for advanced marijuana growers and requires some finesse when growing indoors and outdoors in warmer climates. You can expect strong notes of earth and lemon with a citrus taste to match. Fire OG has been known to be helpful for depression, reducing stress and helping to minimize muscle and joint pain.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
