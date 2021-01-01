About this product
Gelato by ILGM is a strain that’s as sweet and delicious as it sounds. These feminized seeds produce 55% Indica / 45% Sativa plants with THC levels of up to 20%. Developed in the Bay Area, Gelato has become an all-time favorite amongst cannabis cultivators because of its citrusy sweet taste and the crystal clarity it provides. Expect a cerebral high that consists of constant euphoria, followed by a deeply relaxed vibe that can be felt all the way to the couch. This strain has been known to be effective for anxiety, depression, pain and stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.