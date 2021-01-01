About this product
Granddaddy Purple is a strain that’s considered royalty. These feminized seeds are great for beginners to grow and produce guaranteed results. This 100% Indica strain has strong levels of THC up to 23% and is known by marijuana enthusiasts to produce deep states of relaxation, blissful waves and eventually a couchlock effect. Expect sweet flavors like berry and grape with a scent to match. Granddaddy Purple has been known to induce sleep to combat insomnia, induce appetite, bust stress and also to alleviate pain from headaches, muscles and joints.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
