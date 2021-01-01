 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Grand Daddy Purple (fem) seeds
Indica

Grand Daddy Purple (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Grand Daddy Purple (fem) seeds

$99.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Granddaddy Purple is a strain that’s considered royalty. These feminized seeds are great for beginners to grow and produce guaranteed results. This 100% Indica strain has strong levels of THC up to 23% and is known by marijuana enthusiasts to produce deep states of relaxation, blissful waves and eventually a couchlock effect. Expect sweet flavors like berry and grape with a scent to match. Granddaddy Purple has been known to induce sleep to combat insomnia, induce appetite, bust stress and also to alleviate pain from headaches, muscles and joints.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review