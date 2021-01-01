About this product
LA Confidential is a strain that’s as cool as the name. These feminized seeds are easy to grow in high temperatures and you can expect to see flowers in as little as 8 weeks. LA Confidential is an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa strain with super high levels of THC up to 25%. Feel the deep relaxation effects of this strain and enjoy its tranquil bliss, eventually leading to sleepiness; making it perfect to unwind after a long day. This strain has shown to be effective for users suffering from insomnia, headaches, muscle and joint pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
LA Confidential
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.