LSD (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

LSD (fem) seeds

About this product

LSD feminized seeds are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates with results that are guaranteed. The 45% Indica / 55% Sativa strain has very high levels of THC up to 24%, providing the user with intense euphoria and a deeply relaxed state. LSD is infamous for having a unique flavor profile of citrus and sweet with earthy notes. The upbeat and happy mood that this strain creates is effective in combating the symptoms of depression and busting stress. Feel the effects of strong pain relief when consuming this strain, muscle and joint pain can become a thing of the past after consuming LSD.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

