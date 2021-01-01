About this product

LSD feminized seeds are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates with results that are guaranteed. The 45% Indica / 55% Sativa strain has very high levels of THC up to 24%, providing the user with intense euphoria and a deeply relaxed state. LSD is infamous for having a unique flavor profile of citrus and sweet with earthy notes. The upbeat and happy mood that this strain creates is effective in combating the symptoms of depression and busting stress. Feel the effects of strong pain relief when consuming this strain, muscle and joint pain can become a thing of the past after consuming LSD.