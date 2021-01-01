About this product
Mango Kush feminized seeds produce fast flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain has THC levels of up to 16%. This mostly Indica strain provides waves of blissful joy and boosts positive energy with its uplifting high. Mango Kush is ideal for social events, hanging out with friends and when you’re out on the town to help you mingle with new and old faces. Expect giggle fits and lots of smiles after consuming Mango Kush. The medical uses of this strain have shown to be effective against muscle spasms, pain, depression and stress.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Mango Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.