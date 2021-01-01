About this product
Master Kush feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and can be grown well indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 95% Indica / 5% Sativa plants with THC levels of up 18% and flowers show in as early as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct citrus flavor with an earthy and woody scent. Feel the super deep relaxing effects of this world-famous strain, it’s sure to help after a long day with its stress-busting properties and ability to induce sleep. This strain has also known to be effective to combat depression and reduce pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Master Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
