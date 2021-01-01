 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Master Kush (fem) seeds
Indica

Master Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Master Kush (fem) seeds

$79.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Master Kush feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and can be grown well indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 95% Indica / 5% Sativa plants with THC levels of up 18% and flowers show in as early as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct citrus flavor with an earthy and woody scent. Feel the super deep relaxing effects of this world-famous strain, it’s sure to help after a long day with its stress-busting properties and ability to induce sleep. This strain has also known to be effective to combat depression and reduce pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review