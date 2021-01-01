About this product
Maui Wowie feminized seeds produce a fast flowering crop that consists of 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid plants. This is considered a strong strain with levels of THC up to 20% that provides a vibrant and energetic buzz; making it ideal to take during the morning for a buzz that lasts all day long. This strain has been known to provide help with stress and anxiety, relieving the user of a long day and any worries they may have. The uses of this strain have also shown to combat depression, fatigue and help to induce appetite.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Maui Wowie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Terpinolene
Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
