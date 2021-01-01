About this product
Purple Kush feminized is a 100% Indica strain with an earthy smell and a sweet flavor. These seeds produce 100% Indica plants that can be grown indoors and outdoors in cooler climates. Purple Kush can be grown to produce THC levels of up to 22% and users should expect a euphoric cerebral high with a happy upbeat feeling after consumption. This strain has been known to be effective to help with insomnia and reduce the symptoms of muscle and joint pain. The happy high that this strain produces has also been effective in busting stress and relaxing the user.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Cherry Kush
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
