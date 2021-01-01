 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Skywalker OG (fem) seeds

Skywalker OG (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Skywalker OG (fem) seeds

$99.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Skywalker OG feminized seeds produce a high-yielding plant that’s 80% Indica / 20% Sativa. This strain has super high levels of THC at around 26% and produces flowers in as little as 8 weeks. Users will be able to reach a full-body high with this strain, complimented with an uplifting, feel-good and happy buzz that you can feel all over. This strain has an earthy smell with an aroma of fresh earth and woods. Skywalker OG can be used to fight off bouts of depression, helping with inducing sleep and tackling insomnia and reducing muscle and joint pain.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review