 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Strawberry Cough (fem) seeds
Sativa

Strawberry Cough (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Strawberry Cough (fem) seeds

$99.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Strawberry Cough is a great marijuana strain for users that love a fruity yet skunky flavor. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid and has a THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a cool or sunny climate, making this a great strain for novice growers and cultivators. This sweet, strawberry and skunky strain have been used to alleviate anxiety and fight depression head-on with its happy head high and uplifting buzz. This is definitely a strain that be used during the day to take the edge off.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review