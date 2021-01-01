About this product
Strawberry Cough is a great marijuana strain for users that love a fruity yet skunky flavor. This strain is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid and has a THC content of up to 18%. This strain can be grown indoors and in a cool or sunny climate, making this a great strain for novice growers and cultivators. This sweet, strawberry and skunky strain have been used to alleviate anxiety and fight depression head-on with its happy head high and uplifting buzz. This is definitely a strain that be used during the day to take the edge off.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
