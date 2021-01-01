 Loading…

Indica

White Rhino (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds White Rhino (fem) seeds

$89.00MSRP

About this product

White Rhino feminized plants produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa plant that has a THC content of up to 20%. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has an incredibly soothing high that delights users with a super happy and relaxed feeling. The flower smells earthy and has a delicious sweet taste to it, enough to make sure you keep coming back for more. This strain has been used to induce sleep and tackle insomnia. Furthermore, White Rhino can bust stress and alleviate the symptoms of joint and muscle pain.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

White Rhino

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

White Rhino is a hybrid marijuana strain bred from White Widow and North American Indica, resulting in a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

