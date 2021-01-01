About this product

White Rhino feminized plants produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa plant that has a THC content of up to 20%. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has an incredibly soothing high that delights users with a super happy and relaxed feeling. The flower smells earthy and has a delicious sweet taste to it, enough to make sure you keep coming back for more. This strain has been used to induce sleep and tackle insomnia. Furthermore, White Rhino can bust stress and alleviate the symptoms of joint and muscle pain.