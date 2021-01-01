About this product
White Rhino feminized plants produce an 80% Indica / 20% Sativa plant that has a THC content of up to 20%. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as soon as 8 weeks. The strain has an incredibly soothing high that delights users with a super happy and relaxed feeling. The flower smells earthy and has a delicious sweet taste to it, enough to make sure you keep coming back for more. This strain has been used to induce sleep and tackle insomnia. Furthermore, White Rhino can bust stress and alleviate the symptoms of joint and muscle pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
White Rhino
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
White Rhino is a hybrid marijuana strain bred from White Widow and North American Indica, resulting in a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.
