Tropic Thunder Cartridge 0.5g

by IGNITE

About this strain

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

About this brand

THE PREMIUM CBD BRAND FOR THE MOST DISCERNING INDIVIDUALS With so much marketplace variance in quality and dosage, Ignite strives to be the CBD brand you trust and come back to. By selectively partnering with only the finest sources available, we deliver premium, industry-leading products. As effective as they are natural, consistent and reliably clean. At the heart of it all, if it’s not the absolute best, it’s not Ignite.