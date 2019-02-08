 Loading…

  5. CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Clementine
CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Clementine

by IIW Entourage Delivery Systems

3.02
CANNABOOST™ terpenes infused rolling papers are single wrapped & infused with stabilized terpene profile to ensure effect and potency. 6 X CANNABOOST™ Infused with Clementine Rolling Paper + Tip

Our goal is to make cannabis experience more accurate, controlled and enjoyable, using terpenes based technology. We developed the first ever terpenes infused rolling paper - CANNABOOST™

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

Fri Feb 08 2019
J........h
Very Bad product. No wonder it is only sold online. They won't even say what the paper is made of let alone what is on it! They write it is 100% but they have all sorts of fixatives in it, no lab tests and no quality checks.
Fri Feb 08 2019
W........n
Awesome product. Best infused rolling paper I got a chance to get my hands on !!! This made the shit weed I couldn't smoke because it was too bad into something amazing ! This turns S*#T to GOLD ! I can't wait to try the other flavors and see the difference.