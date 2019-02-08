CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Clementine
by IIW Entourage Delivery SystemsSkip to Reviews
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
CANNABOOST™ terpenes infused rolling papers are single wrapped & infused with stabilized terpene profile to ensure effect and potency. 6 X CANNABOOST™ Infused with Clementine Rolling Paper + Tip
About this brand
IIW Entourage Delivery Systems
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.