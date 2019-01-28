 Loading…

  5. CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Zkittles
Indica

CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Zkittles

by IIW Entourage Delivery Systems

1.01
$15.00MSRP

About this product

CANNABOOST™ terpenes infused rolling papers are single wrapped & infused with stabilized terpene profile to ensure effect and potency. 6 X CANNABOOST™ Infused with Zkittles Rolling Paper + Tip

About this brand

Our goal is to make cannabis experience more accurate, controlled and enjoyable, using terpenes based technology. We developed the first ever terpenes infused rolling paper - CANNABOOST™

About this strain

Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

1 customer review

Mon Jan 28 2019
J........h
Just a bad product. Ruined my, otherwise great weed.