CBD Softgels

by Indiva

Indiva Edibles Capsules CBD Softgels

About this product

These capsules are designed for easy ingestion and filled with premium cannabis oil and pharmaceutical-grade MCT oil. Every bottle comes with 15 capsules that contain 7-9 mg of CBD each.

About this brand

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.

